Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Profile

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.