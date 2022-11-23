Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,429 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

