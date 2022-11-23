Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

