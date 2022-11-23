Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of BeiGene worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $176.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.82. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $368.50.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

