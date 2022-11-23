235,515 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amarin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 885,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amarin by 77.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 452,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amarin Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

