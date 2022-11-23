Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Price Performance

About Walt Disney

DIS stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

