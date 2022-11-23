Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $389,000 Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuvalent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUVL stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $63,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,503 shares of company stock worth $3,957,404 in the last 90 days. 15.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

