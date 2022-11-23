Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

LEA stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

