Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $403,000 in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Erasca as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Erasca by 9.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Erasca by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.08. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

