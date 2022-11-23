Alps Advisors Inc. Has $394,000 Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,061,000 after buying an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 396,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.