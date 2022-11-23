JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $87.11 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,366 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $87,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland bought 1,100 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,518.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

