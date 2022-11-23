Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 33,542 MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MTG opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

