Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

RNA stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.