Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $429,000 Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000.
Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
RNA stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avidity Biosciences (RNA)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.