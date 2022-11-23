Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 24,825 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Further Reading

