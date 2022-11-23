Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.47 and a 1-year high of $270.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

