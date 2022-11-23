21,080 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $710.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.