Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 10,489 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.