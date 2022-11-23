Altius Minerals Co. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

