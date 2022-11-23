RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

