LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Declares Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.8189 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.58. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $171.91.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($729.59) to €720.00 ($734.69) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($867.35) to €862.00 ($879.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($857.14) to €845.00 ($862.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Read More

