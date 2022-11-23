Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Crexendo Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crexendo stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 565,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Creative Planning owned 2.51% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

