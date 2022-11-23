Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDSCY shares. AlphaValue cut Land Securities Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 650 ($7.69) in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.33.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

