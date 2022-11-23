Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

