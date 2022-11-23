BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
BioSyent Price Performance
BioSyent stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.
BioSyent Company Profile
