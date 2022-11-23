Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Mapfre Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRY opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.
About Mapfre
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.