Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Mapfre Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPFRY opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

About Mapfre

(Get Rating)

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.