Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

