DCC plc Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. DCC has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

