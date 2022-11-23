DCC plc Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:DCCPY)

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2156 per share on Friday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCCPY stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. DCC has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $41.25.
DCC Company Profile
