Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.54

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $97.23 million and approximately $260,869.60 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52792676 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $289,776.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

