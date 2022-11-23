Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Declares Dividend of $0.66

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6635 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Elron Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Elron Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of ELRNF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Elron Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Elron Ventures
