Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF) Declares Dividend of $0.66

Elron Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELRNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6635 per share by the technology company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Elron Ventures’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Elron Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of ELRNF stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Elron Ventures has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 13.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Elron Ventures

Elron Ventures Ltd formerly known as Elron Electronic Industries Ltd, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and seed investment. The firm prefers to invest in cybersecurity, enterprise software or healthcare industries. The firm prefers to invest in Israel sector. Elron Ventures Ltd was founded in 1962 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

