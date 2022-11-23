Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3373 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Man Wah Company Profile

Featured Articles

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

