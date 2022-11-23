Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3373 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
Man Wah Price Performance
MAWHY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $34.88.
Man Wah Company Profile
