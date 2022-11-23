QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99.36 million and $134,789.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00233087 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00129358 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,391.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

