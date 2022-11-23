BTS Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,415.42 (BTSC)

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $1,415.42 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTS Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.29 or 0.08607297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.57 or 0.28919853 BTC.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official website is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.