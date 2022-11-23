ABCMETA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,053.54 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $65.45 million and $17,053.54 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00233087 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0006985 USD and is up 9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,398.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

