ELIS Reaches One Day Volume of $61.26 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.46 million and approximately $61.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010548 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00233087 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32726969 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

