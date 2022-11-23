Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Volume Hits $48,240.88 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $68.52 million and $48,240.88 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,836,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,082,479 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,816,270 with 1,712,061,943 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04041789 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42,087.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

