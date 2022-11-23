7Pixels (7PXS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24,767.08

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.40 or 0.00020540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $24,767.08 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.4030373 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,332.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

