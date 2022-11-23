Emocoin Price Hits $0.0017 (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emocoin has a market cap of $35.67 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emocoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.29 or 0.08607297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00471360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.57 or 0.28919853 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emocoin is www.emo.network. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00169829 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

