Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00477008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00119784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00691064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00239150 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02748611 USD and is up 8.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,309,640.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

