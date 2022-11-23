Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) CEO Dominic Benjamin James Wells Buys 63,000 Shares

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) CEO Dominic Benjamin James Wells acquired 63,000 shares of Onfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $11,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Onfolio Stock Up 3.8 %

ONFO stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26. Onfolio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Onfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

