Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Stephen I. Robertson Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $11,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

