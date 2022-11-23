Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Buys $12,690.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 1,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,925.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00.

Enhabit Trading Up 3.3 %

Enhabit stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

