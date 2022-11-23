ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Buys 825 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 937,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.80. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.