NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Marty Stromquist Sells 615 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NCS Multistage Price Performance
NCSM opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage
About NCS Multistage
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
Further Reading
