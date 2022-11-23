NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Director Marty Stromquist Sells 615 Shares of Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) Director Marty Stromquist sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $16,506.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NCS Multistage Price Performance

NCSM opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NCS Multistage

About NCS Multistage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Further Reading

