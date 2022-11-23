George A. Eldridge Sells 861 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $16,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

AVTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

