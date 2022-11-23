Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler Buys 9,600 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $18,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,210.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

