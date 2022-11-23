Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 531 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 531 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $18,590.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,344,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
