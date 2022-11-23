Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 531 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 531 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $18,590.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,344,875.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,612,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

