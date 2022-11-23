Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Ninos Sarkis Sells 1,976 Shares

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $16,249,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

