Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Paul J. Travers Acquires 4,400 Shares

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $19,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,057.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VUZI opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $12.53.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 97.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
