Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $7,107,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Price Performance

K opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 724.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.