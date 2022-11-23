Insider Selling: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

